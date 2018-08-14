× Man charged in SLC fire that destroyed 20 rental cars, causing $500,000 in damage

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a man allegedly responsible for starting a fire that destroyed 20 rental cars in a Hertz lot near the Salt Lake City International Airport.

Eduardo Hidalgo Fuenzalida, 27, was charged with criminal mischief, reckless burning, trespassing and theft, District Attorney Sim Gill said.

A federal search warrant, which was unsealed in late July, stated that surveillance cameras spotted a man carrying two large black bags into the Hertz lot.

Gill stated that Fuenzalida told investigators he was attempting to siphon gas from a car the night of the fire but was unsuccessful. Fuenzalida said he drilled a hole into the car, which caught on fire.

