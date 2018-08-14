Chair yoga

Angie Pferdner, a yoga Instructor, encourages people who live a more sedentary lifestyle to do functional movements or movements based on real-life situations through chair yoga.   Angie explains that almost all yoga poses are able to be modified so you can do them with, or sitting in a chair. She takes us through a few simple yoga movements that you can do anywhere.