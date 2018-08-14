× Bank robbery suspect indicted in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — An Ogden man was charged after he allegedly robbed a bank in Ogden in late July.

According to an affidavit of probable cause released in Utah’s 2nd District Court, officers responded to reports of a bank robbery at a Key Bank in Ogden on July 26.

Police said the male, identified later as Thomas Moore, entered the bank and demanded money from the teller. After allegedly robbing the bank Moore fled the scene in a silver passenger vehicle.

The affidavit stated that police located the vehicle, but Moore refused to stop, leading multiple units on a pursuit. Police were eventually able to get the vehicle to stop and took Moore into custody.

Police took Moore to be interviewed, where, post-Miranda rights, Moore allegedly admitted to robbing the bank, possessing a stolen vehicle, and evading police,

Moore was charged with one count of robbery, one count of receive or transfer stolen vehicle and one count of fail to stop or respond at command of police.