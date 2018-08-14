× A company accidentally put the Mormon temple on ‘Beauty and the Beast’ phone cases, and the internet bought them all

SALT LAKE CITY (The Salt Lake Tribune) — Katie Hoyos didn’t know what was missing from her “Beauty and the Beast” collection until she saw it: a phone case featuring Belle and the Beast striding toward the LDS temple in Salt Lake City.

She thought it was amusing that the Australian manufacturer probably had no idea that the majestic granite six-spired building isn’t a fairy-tale castle but rather a place where Mormons complete religious rites, including baptisms for the dead and eternal marriages.

It was the perfect mix for Hoyos, though, a “Beauty and the Beast” mega-fan since age 5, and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “What could be sweeter than a tale as old as time and all eternity?” she asks. Click here to read the full article on The Salt Lake Tribune.