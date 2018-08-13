Video appears to show woman in Provo hospital threaten to blow up building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROVO, Utah -- A Provo woman was arrested for a threat of terrorism and other charges after allegedly threatening to blow up the hospital she was in.

According to a probable cause statement released by the Utah County Sheriff's Office, on July 31 officers were dispatched to the Utah Valley Hospital on reports of a woman who was being disorderly and refused to leave.

When officers arrived, they were directed to the room where Zoe Snow, 22, would not leave, the statement said.

Hospital employees told police they had given Snow multiple options to exit the building, even offering to call her a cab, but she had not taken them.

"Hospital security told Zoe that she was trespassed from the hospital and needed to leave," the probable cause statement said. "Zoe refused and said that if we forced her to leave she was going to blow up the building."

Sheriff's officials escorted Zoe out of the building, but she became belligerent when outside, and was "flailing," the probable cause statement said.

"I attempted to restrain Zoe's legs and she kicked me in the chest knocking my body camera off," an officer described in the statement. "Zoe continued to resist as much as possible until she was handcuffed."

Snow was charged with one count of threat of terrorism, two counts of assault against a police officer or military service member and one count of criminal trespass.