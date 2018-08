Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer and is the most deadly preventable carcinogen.

Radon caused lung cancer is preventable because it can be tested for at home, and residents can fix radon leaks. 1 in 3 Utah homes test positive for radon, so test your home for free with a charcoal radon test kit. You can find them at Radon Be Gone. (radonbegone.com)

radon.utah.gov is another resource when it comes to making sure your home is safe from radon radiation.