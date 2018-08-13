× Report: Utah has 2nd lowest rate of impaired driving deaths in U.S.

UTAH — A report has found that Utah has the second lowest amount of impaired driving deaths in the United States.

Analysts with SafeWise said they compiled data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to find the number of impaired driving deaths in each state, then compared the data with census population estimates to determine which states had the highest amount of deaths, and which states had the lowest.

According to SafeWise, Utah had 1.94 impaired driving deaths for every 100,000 residents.

