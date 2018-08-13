× Rep. Mia Love holds press conference in opposition of medical device tax

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Leaders from Utah’s medical device industry joined Congresswoman Mia Love (R-UT), saying the United States House of Representatives should permanently repeal a medical device tax.

The medical device tax was instated to help generate billions of dollars a year for the Affordable Care Act. Republicans suspended the program for two years and it is set to be reinstated in 2020.

Love said in the press conference that if the repeal was not permanent, it would hurt Utah’s economy and local families.

“This is not just about trying to preserve the industry. It really is about looking no further than our neighbors and the people that work here and those that are doing everything they possibly can to feed their families and grow and thrive,” Love said during the press conference.

4th Congressional District candidate Ben McAdams issued the following statement regarding the repeal of the medical device tax:

“The 2.3 percent tax on some devices sold by medical manufacturers was created under the Affordable Care Act, but not set to take effect until 2020. Its repeal had bipartisan support, including from me. Innovative Utah companies such as BD, Edwards Life Sciences and Merit Medical employ over 10,000 Utahns and are leaders in medical technologies that help improve health outcomes for people worldwide. The products these companies manufacture play an important role in addressing some of our country’s most critical healthcare challenges. As mayor, I have been a supporter of these companies, including backing their call for repeal of this tax. Thanks to Senator Orrin Hatch for his leadership on getting this done.”