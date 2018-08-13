One dead, two seriously injured after rollover crash on I-215 near SR-201

SALT LAKE COUNTY — One person was killed and two others were seriously injured after a single-vehicle rollover on I-215 near State Route 201 early Monday morning.

A pair of ramp closures between SB I-215 West and Eastbound SR-201 associated with the crash have re-opened as of about 7:20 a.m. Monday.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the fatal crash occurred around 2:10 a.m. Monday on I-215 West as a vehicle was traveling southbound and approaching the eastbound off-ramp for State Route 201.

Police say the driver of a 2008 Acura passenger car was going southbound when the driver drifted to the right at the off-ramp, where the vehicle entered the gore area and rolled several times.

A passenger in the back of the vehicle was ejected during the crash and died at the scene.

The driver and front seat passenger were taken to local hospitals in serious condition but with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The identities of the deceased and injured have not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.