New Amazon fulfillment center to provide jobs, education incentives

SALT LAKE CITY - The new Amazon fulfillment center houses hundreds of industrial robots that will help new employees select and pack up the things we love to order on Amazon.

The facility is located off 5600 W. near the Salt Lake City International Airport. Mayor Jackie Biskupski says the partnership was brought to Salt Lake City so residents can benefit from more jobs and education incentives. She said both Salt Lake City and Amazon will help pay for the education programs for those Amazon employees who seek to further their education.

Biskupski also said Amazon found Salt Lake City an attractive location to house the new fulfillment center because the state gave tax incentives while the city streamlined the timeline of building the facility by cutting the permitting process in half.

Over the next eight years, the center is expected to generate more than $85 million in new wages and more than $28 million in state tax revenues.

Amazon will be holding an employment event this week through Saturday, August 18 at The Hilton hotel in Salt Lake City Center. You can also fill out an application online at http://www.amazondelivers.jobs/warehouse-jobs/salt-lake-city-jobs