× Man arrested after dramatic southern Utah police pursuit

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A Washington City man led police on a dramatic pursuit Monday evening through several towns and neighborhoods in southern Utah.

According to a press release made by the Washington City Police Department, officers received information on a reckless driver traveling through Toquerville at around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

“Hurricane City Police and Washington County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop the vehicle but were unsuccessful based on the high rate of speed and reckless driving pattern,” the release stated.

As the suspect drove on State Street in Hurricane City, the vehicle was involved in a collision that caused a minor injury to an elderly female. The driver then continued to I-15 and entered northbound traffic going southbound. Police ended the pursuit and attempted to slow northbound traffic to prevent an accident.

Eventually, the press release stated that the suspect turned the vehicle around and exited once more onto State Street in Hurricane City.

The driver then allegedly unlawfully entered the home of a family member who lived in Coral Canyon and took prescription medication and a large knife.

“A vehicle was also burglarized at the address as well,” the release said.

After the suspect departed the home, police were able to locate the vehicle as it was traveling in Coral Canyon. They attempted to stop the vehicle with a spike strip, which successfully deflated a front tire. The suspect then continued onto Telegraph street into oncoming traffic, the release stated.

Police continued to follow the vehicle at a distance, until the suspect allegedly pulled the car over, and fled into a jewelry store. The release said that officers were able to de-escalate the situation and take the suspect into custody.

The suspect was later identified as Washington City resident Shawn Offret. He was booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility.

It was unknown at the time of this report what Offret was charged with.