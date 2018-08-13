× Former school counselor gets jail time in sexual misconduct case

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A former school counselor was sentenced last week to jail time for engaging in sexual activity with a student, St. George News reported.

Heidi Tasso, 50, pleaded guilty in June to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony.

5th District Judge John W. Walton on Thursday ordered Tasso to serve 120 days in the Purgatory Correctional Facility followed by 36 months probation.

Tasso also must serve 200 hours of community service, pay $6,100 in restitution and register as a sex offender.

