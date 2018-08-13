Blackened fish tacos with peach salsa

Posted 3:10 pm, August 13, 2018

Chef Jenna McGregor stopped by to make this delicious, healthy recipe just in time for Taco Tuesday.

Blackened fish tacos with peach salsa Servings: 6

Ingredients

For the codfish:

  • 1 1/2 lb cod fish (cut into 3 inch long fillets)
  • 1 1/2 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 tsp oregano
  • 1/2 tsp ground cumin
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp black pepper
  • 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper
  • 2 tbsp olive oil

Cabbage Slaw:

  • 3 cups shredded red cabbage
  • 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced (can quick pickle these)
  • 1/4 cup of chopped cilantro
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

Avocado Crema:

  • 1 avocado
  • Juice of one lime
  • Sour cream
  • 1 tsp fine chopped jalapeño