Chef Jenna McGregor stopped by to make this delicious, healthy recipe just in time for Taco Tuesday.
Blackened fish tacos with peach salsa Servings: 6
Ingredients
For the codfish:
- 1 1/2 lb cod fish (cut into 3 inch long fillets)
- 1 1/2 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp oregano
- 1/2 tsp ground cumin
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 tsp black pepper
- 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper
- 2 tbsp olive oil
Cabbage Slaw:
- 3 cups shredded red cabbage
- 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced (can quick pickle these)
- 1/4 cup of chopped cilantro
- 1 tsp salt
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
Avocado Crema:
- 1 avocado
- Juice of one lime
- Sour cream
- 1 tsp fine chopped jalapeño