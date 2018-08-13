A Charity Concert You Won’t Want to Miss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dave Martin, the founder, and director of the Beat ALS fundraising concert, stopped by with musician Ryan Innes to showcase the upcoming event (and some amazing music)!

Beat ALS is a Beatles-themed concert founded in 2016 after Martin's good friend Chris Clark was diagnosed with ALS. The first concert featured 46 performers, including choir and orchestra. 1,000 people attended, which raised $10,000.

The concert this year is August 14, 2018, at 8 p.m. at the new Hale Centre Theatre at the Mountain America Performing Arts Center in Sandy. Ryan will be performing, along with guests like Gentri, The One Voice Children's Choir, Jenny Jordan, Terence Hansen and Thomas Hopkins.

All proceeds to The ALS Association Rocky Mountain Chapter for research and advocacy. Our mission is to educate, inspire and entertain through the music of The Beatles and stories of persons living with ALS, their caregivers and families. For more information, visit Beatalsbenefit.com