2018 My Heart Challenge launches
-
Family warns of ‘Hot Water Challenge’ danger after teen suffers severe burns
-
Dog owner shocked, saddened after animal found in Utah desert abandoned, badly injured
-
‘Roseanne’ minus Roseanne: ABC orders ‘The Conners’ for fall 2018
-
Backstreet Boys recreate their classic hit with classroom instruments because they want it that way
-
Harrisville Police seek woman wanted for allegedly using sick child’s name in scam
-
-
The prince of Egypt at the Tuacahn amphitheater
-
Parents sue daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly enabling her heroin abuse
-
Man hit by car during ‘In My Feelings’ challenge
-
Laura Bush pens scathing column on child separation as part of immigration policy
-
The NTSB doesn’t love the #InMyFeelings challenge
-
-
Veteran Utah cave diver keeping close watch on Thailand, says same could happen here
-
A police officer asked a 6-year-old girl in a wheelchair to dance. The internet swooned
-
Social media spurs growth of risky ‘viral challenges’