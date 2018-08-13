× 16-month-old Box Elder County boy reported missing, found deceased in body of water

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah – A 16-month-old boy was found deceased in a body of water Monday night after being reported missing in Box Elder County.

According to a press release made by Chief Deputy Dale Ward with the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, at around 9:00 p.m. a call came into Box Elder Communications reporting a missing boy.

Ward said the boy was initially reported to be three-years-old but authorities later determined that he was 16-months-old.

“At the time it was feared he had fallen into the canal near the residence,” Ward stated.

All agencies in Box Elder County responded, and Box Elder Search and Rescue was assembled.

After the boy went missing, Ward said that the canal company was notified of the incident and began turning water out of the canal.

Ward said that at around 9:45 p.m., the child was found deceased in a body of water east of the residence where he went missing.

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be posted as they become available.