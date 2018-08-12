× Police: Stolen vehicle recovered after being dropped off Uintah County road

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — A road was reopened after a full size truck was allegedly dropped 380-feet from the road into a ravine.

According to the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office, the truck was found off of Taylor Mountain Road on August 9.

The road was closed to the public for multiple days while crews worked to recover the truck, the sheriff’s office said.

There were no injuries reported from the truck being abandoned, and sheriff’s officials said they were investigating the incident as a stolen vehicle.