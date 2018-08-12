Police ask for public’s help locating missing 10-year-old Utah girl

ENOCH, Utah — Utah police officials asked for the public’s help locating a missing 10-year-old girl from Enoch, who was taken from her father’s custody in June.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS), 10-year-old Ariana Bozeman was taken unlawfully by her mother, Dawn Marie Closson.

Ariana’s father, Adrian Bozeman was awarded physical custody of his daughter on June 15, DPS said. On June 27, an emergency pick up order was issued by Judge Keith Barnes in Cedar City, Utah, authorizing and directing law enforcement in Utah or other states to pick up Ariana and deliver her to her father.

Closson is believed to be with what DPS called her “significant other,” who was identified as Tyrone Johnson.

The couple was believed to possibly be in the Las Vegas or Henderson, Nevada areas.

Anyone with information on Ariana’s whereabouts was asked to contact the Enoch Police Department at 435-586-9445 and reference case number E18-0620.