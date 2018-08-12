Payson man arrested after neighbor hears woman scream, sees her dragged into home

PAYSON, Utah — A Payson man is facing several charges after a K9 officer found him naked behind a neighbor’s shed.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 12, a caller reported hearing a woman scream for help and seeing her being dragged into a home.

A Payson Police officer knocked on the door and an adult female answered.

She had a fresh black eye that was swollen as well as bruises covering her body, according to a probable cause statement.

The woman said Henry Nowers had tied her up with a pink shirt and beat her.

A torn, pink shirt tied in knots was found on the floor.

The victim told officers Noyes had run out of the house naked when the first officer to arrive announced “police department!”

A search of the home and yard turned up no sign of Nowers.

A Utah County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit arrived and the dog quickly found Nowers hiding behind a shed in a neighbor’s backyard, completely naked.

The PC statement says Nowers tried talking to officers but that he was nonsensical.

Nowers was booked into the Utah County Jail on suspicion of assault, unlawful detention, criminal mischief, obstruction of justice and interruption and interference with communications device.

The victim told police she had tried to call 911, but Noyes had taken her cell phone and broke it.

She also confirmed the caller’s report by telling police she ran outside for help, but Noyes dragged her back into the home and continued to beat her.

The woman was taken to Mountain View Hospital where she was treated for her injuries.