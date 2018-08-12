× Mother arrested after police said she poured rubbing alcohol on her toddler and posted it to Facebook Live

DAVENPORT, Iowa (WGHP) – An Iowa woman was arrested after authorities said she posted a Facebook Live video of herself pouring rubbing alcohol on her 2-year-old toddler, My Fox 8 reported.

WQAD reported that Darshanda Trenette McNeal, 29, faces child endangerment charges after she allegedly live-streamed the crime to Facebook on Friday.

Police responded to a home in Davenport where officers said the suspect said she wanted to kill her child.

Police said when McNeal was arrested, she said she didn’t know why she did it. Later, she told police she did it “for fun.”

McNeal was taken into custody and put in jail. The child was taken to the hospital but did not have any physical injuries.