Man killed after crash on Legacy Parkway, passerby injured trying to save him

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah – A man was killed, a passenger injured, and a passerby dislocated their shoulder in a rescue attempt after an early morning crash Sunday.

According to Sgt. Nick Streets with the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), the crash happened on northbound Legacy Parkway near mile marker one.

Streets said the driver of a red GMC Yukon with two passengers in it lost control for an unknown reason, causing the vehicle to roll into the median.

The back passenger of the vehicle, identified as a 24-year-old male, was partially ejected, and the vehicle rolled on top of him, Streets said.

No one was wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident, Streets said.

The front passenger of the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was transferred to a local hospital.

Streets said the driver of the car had “no real injuries,” and was arrested on-scene for a DUI. The driver reportedly told UHP officers that the individual killed was his cousin.

Streets said that a citizen who witnessed the crash was also injured with a dislocated shoulder after attempting to lift the vehicle off of the victim.