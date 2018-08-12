Judge sets new trial date in cruise ship murder

A federal judge has scheduled a new trial date for a Utah man accused of murdering his wife aboard a cruise ship in Alaska.

Kenneth Manzanares will go on trial for four weeks beginning May 20, 2019, U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Burgess wrote in an order obtained Sunday by FOX 13.

Manzanares is accused of killing his wife, Kristy, while aboard the Emerald Princess cruise ship off the coast of Alaska last year. In his order, the judge noted Kenneth Manzanares is accused in a grand jury indictment of “willfully, deliberately, maliciously, and with premeditation and malice aforethought, did unlawfully kill Kristy Manzanares, a national of the United States.”

In court documents, prosecutors and the defense have argued about whether the crime was premeditated. Federal prosecutors have said they will not seek the death penalty against Kenneth Manzanares, if he were to be convicted.