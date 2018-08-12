Cedar City firefighters battle house fire

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Cedar City firefighters battled a house fire Sunday afternoon.

According to an emergency dispatcher, the fire is in the area of Wedgewood Lane and Nichols Canyon Road near the Presbyterian Church.

The dispatcher tells Fox 13 the home was so engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, the decision was made to go into a defensive mode, let the home burn, and protect nearby homes and structures.

No word yet what caused the fire.

Fox 13 viewer, Terri Hatch took these photos of the fire.