3 Questions with Bob Evans: Jake Garn

SALT LAKE CITY -- He is known for being direct, and doing what he thinks is right, no matter the personal or political cost.

Jake Garn was a pilot in two branches of the U.S. Military, served as Mayor of Salt Lake City, represented Utah for 18 years in the U.S. Senate, was a business executive and an astronaut aboard the space shuttle.

Now retired, Garn continues to speak about politics and America's space program.

He recently sat down with Bob Evans for 3 Questions.

Which of those roles do you cherish the most? You've gotten to do things that most people in this world never get to do. What qualities would you say you have had to have to be able to get to do all those incredible things? When you were on the Space Shuttle Discovery you suffered a severe bout of space sickness while you were up there.

You can watch the entire interview here.