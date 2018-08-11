Utah communities come together to support 16-month-old seriously injured while with babysitter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON TERRACE, Utah — Communities from across Utah are coming together to raise money and show support for a 16-month-old baby who was seriously injured while in the care of a babysitter nearly one month ago.

It has been almost one month since 16-month-old Marley sustained serious injuries while in the care of a babysitter, that babysitter was later found dead, of an apparent suicide.

Saturday night, friends, families and strangers came together at Rohmer Park to raise money for the little girl to help cover medical expenses and push for positivity in the midst of a very negative situation.

“We’ve gotten people from Salt Lake, we’ve gotten people from American Fork, we’ve gotten people from Brigham, from Tremonton, we’ve literally had people from across the state!” said volunteer event coordinator, Patricia Yarrington.

Utahns far and near came together to show big support for one special little girl.

“She doesn’t have a voice, we do,” Yarrington said.

“We’re just strangers," Yarrington said. "We saw it on the internet and we wanted to do something."

Volunteers like Yarrington put in two weeks of hard work to make the event happen.

“Everything that we poured our hearts and soul into, it came together,” Yarrington said while hugging one of the other volunteers.

But if you ask them, they’ll tell you it was the community that made it all possible.

“It’s not just us that put it on, it’s everybody,” she said.

The night featured food, music, booths, games and a lot of laughter.

“A lot of people have said, I have also, this is really close to my heart, and they said we’ll help with whatever you need,” Yarrington said of the local businesses that showed their support.

The goal is to touch peoples' hearts and leave negativity in the past.

“There are people that will care for her, the community and her parents as well,” Yarrington said.

“It’s just a positive thing for us to outpour rather than being angry."