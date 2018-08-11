× Thousands without power in Orem after semi takes out power lines

OREM, Utah – Thousands are without power in Orem after a semi pulling a high load took out power lines Saturday.

The lines were pulled down at 200 E. Center St., the Orem Police Department said.

About 2,000 residents were without power as of 12:00 p.m. Saturday.

“Center Street will be shut down from 400 E. To State for the next 8-10 hours. Please avoid the area,” police wrote.

