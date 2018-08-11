Police seek suspects who allegedly stole cell phone from waitress, sent ‘private adult video’ to friends and family

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah – Police in Cottonwood Heights are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in a theft case.

According to a press release made by police, the two individuals stole a cell phone from a waitress at Denny’s.

The two suspects went through the phone, and sent a “private adult video” to the theft victim’s friends and family, the press release stated.

Police asked anyone with identifying information on the suspects to contact Det. J. Nelson with the Cottonwood Heights Police Department at 801-682-3041.

Pictures of the suspects can be seen below: