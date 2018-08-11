Police seek suspect in alleged credit card theft case

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah – The Cottonwood Heights Police Department released photos of a suspect who is wanted in connection with an alleged credit card theft.

According to a press release made by police, the suspect, who appeared to be a white male in his 20’s, stole a credit card from a VASA Fitness in Sandy.

The suspect then went to a Target in Cottonwood Heights and attempted to purchase a laptop, the press release said.

Police said the suspect had multiple tattoos on his right forearm, and arrived and left the Target on a skateboard.

Anyone with information on the suspect can contact Det. J. Nelson with the Cottonwood Heights Police Department at 801-947-7761.

Pictures of the suspect can be seen below: