Motorcyclist killed in Salt Lake City accident

SALT LAKE CITY – A motorcyclist was killed Saturday morning in a fatal accident near 500 S. and 400 W.

According to Sgt. Jenn Diederich with the Salt Lake City Police Department, the incident happened around 9:00 a.m.

The motorcyclist, identified as a male, was heading westbound on 500 S. The motorcyclist crossed 400 W., and “lay down” the motorcycle, Diederich said. A car, which was crossing 500 S. possibly rolled over the male.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on-scene, Diederich said.

No other injuries were reported from the accident.

Diederich said the accident most likely occurred when either the vehicle or the motorcyclist ran a red light.

The driver stayed on the scene and was cooperating, and alcohol or drugs were not suspected to be a factor in the accident.