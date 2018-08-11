‘Iron Hill Fire’ burning south of Saratoga Springs triggered by target shooters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah -- Firefighters on the ground and in the air are battling a fire south of Saratoga Springs Saturday afternoon.

The fire started around 11:30 a.m. in an area about six miles south of Saratoga Springs.

The fire was started by a pair of target shooters, according to Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office.

The shooters called the fire department and stayed at the scene to talk with investigators.

Cannon says investigators will determine whether the target shooters will face any charges.

The fire had burned a few hundred acres as of Saturday afternoon according to the city of Saratoga Springs.

Crews from the Bureau of Land Management, Saratoga Springs and Utah County battled the blaze and made good progress.

Two helicopters and two planes are also battling the fire.

It was burning up the steep canyons to the west of Redwood Road and BLM engines are stationed on top of Lake Mountain to protect communications towers and buildings, including Fox 13 properties.

With the fire 20 percent contained, Saratoga Springs crews were released.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area to give crews the room they need to get the fire out.