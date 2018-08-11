× Hilltop Fire is out, but Coal Hollow Fire is still raging

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah – The Hilltop Fire in Sanpete County was declared 100 percent contained Saturday night.

The fire, about six miles from the town of Fairview, has burned 1,861 acres since it started on Aug. 8.

Investigators say it was human caused.

The Coal Hollow Fire 15 miles southeast of Spanish Fork was just four percent contained Saturday night and had burned 19,360 acres according to Utah Fire Info.

That fire was started by lightning on Aug. 4.