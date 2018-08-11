Heavy rains trigger street flooding in some southern Utah towns

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Heavy rains have caused some minor flooding in southern Utah.
The National Weather Service issued a urban and small stream flood advisory for some areas a little after 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening which will be in place until 10:15 p.m.
Some of the areas impacted are St. George, Washington and Santa Clara.
The weather service issued a travel advisory and reminded motorists not to drive on flooded roadways.
Fox 13 viewer Bryan Uhri sent these photos of motorists in St. George who are driving through flooded intersections.
