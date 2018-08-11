× Former dispatch supervisor suspected of embezzlement found dead of apparent suicide

SALT LAKE CITY — Daniel Brooks had been the secretary for the Utah Association of Public Safety Communications Officials, but had suspected of embezzling thousands of dollars from the group.

Unified Police Department officials had interviewed Brooks about the suspicions and had another meeting scheduled him on Aug. 1.

When Brooks didn’t show up for work, officers went to his home and found him dead in a car in his garage from an apparent suicide.

Brooks had not been charged, but investigators say he made between $55,000 and $62,000 in unauthorized purchases using the association’s credit cards, according to court documents.

Detectives suspect Brooks made illegal cash withdrawals and dozens of purchases from Amazon and Apple including clothes and jewelry as well as and even items of a sexual nature according to the documents.