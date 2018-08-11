× Experimental aircraft in St. George crashes, pilot dies

ST. GEORGE, Utah – A male pilot has died after an experimental aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff in St. George.

According to a press release made by St. George City, at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, a single-engine ultralight experimental aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff.

The pilot, who was the sole occupant of the aircraft, was killed on impact, the press release said.

St. George Fire, St. George Police and SGU Regional Airport Operations personnel responded to the scene shortly after the crash, the press release said.

“The airport runway was closed due to the proximity of the crash,” the press release said. “The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) were immediately notified and will be conducting the investigation as to the cause of the crash with assistance from St. George Police Investigations.”

The name of the pilot is being withheld until the family has been notified.

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.