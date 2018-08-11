Bomb threat forces evacuation of South Jordan grocery store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah -- A grocery store in South Jordan had to be evacuated Saturday evening after a bomb threat.

An employee at the Harmons at The District took the call around 6:30 p.m. from a person who threatened to blow up the store.

Police evacuated the store, set up a perimeter, and called in bomb sniffing dogs.

The Utah Highway Patrol and Utah Transit Authority Police responded with dogs and West Valley City Police sent two bomb technicians to the scene.

"We went ahead and had the dogs check the exterior and interior of the store and they found it was safe," Sgt. Sean Phillips with the South Jordan Police Department said. "The two bomb techs went in, met with the handlers and cleared the scene so everything is back to business as usual."

Detectives with the South Jordan Police Department will take over the investigation in an effort to track down the person who called in the bomb threat.