Big O Tires Day of Hope Charity Car Show a big success

WEST JORDAN, Utah -- Classic car buffs gathered in West Jordan Saturday for the Big O Tires Day of Hope Charity Car Show.

There was a lot of pride in ownership on display, and kids waving the flag.

But today's event is a lot more than just some great cars.

"It`s a charity car show and there`s over three hundred really cool cars," Susanne Mitchell, Director of the Salt Lake County Children`s Justice Center said. "All the funds of this event go to the Children`s Justice Center which is a nonprofit."

The Children's Justice Center helps kids who have been abused or are victims of crime.

"There`s over 1,600 children that are served in the program every year and we know there are other children that are suffering in silence," Mitchell said.

Jackie Lambert who owns Wasatch Customs supports the car show because it supports the Children's Center.

"I know personally some of the kids that have help or whatever and it`s a good charity to be a part of, Lambert said.

The car show is a great way to let people know about the Children's Justice Center and the services it offers.

"It seems like the more we do awareness, the more kids find out that they can come forward," Mitchell said. "They don`t have to hold it in any longer and it feels better when they can get help for their problems."