Wanted with Scott McKane: Bike theft, home burglaries, and more suspected criminals

This week's wanted features a pair of alleged burglars wanted for entering a home and taking valuables. Anyone with identifying information on the suspects was asked to contact the Lone Peak Police Department at (801) 756-9800.

The next suspect is wanted out of Bountiful for allegedly taking a Boy Scout's bike while he was volunteering in a local library. Anyone with information on the suspect, who appeared to be a middle-aged man wearing an orange hat, is asked to call (801) 298-6000.

Police in Orem released surveillance stills of a suspect wanted for allegedly stealing a wallet at a recreation center and using it at a local Walmart. The suspect appeared to have partial sleeve tattoos and left the Walmart in a maroon vehicle. Anyone with information can call (801) 229-7070.

The Brigham City Police Department released video that shows a male suspect allegedly grabbing an item off a convenience store counter and running out without paying. Anyone with information leading to the identification of the suspect can call Brigham City Police at (435) 734-6650.