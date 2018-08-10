Tickets: The Sandlot 25th Anniversary Celebration
-
The Salt Lake Parade of Homes features Chefs on Parade
-
The Utah Humane Society holds their first ever “Bark at the Moon” festival & dog walk
-
The 1st annual Hats of Hope fashion show and auction
-
It’s back! Download the 2-for-1 Lagoon Date Night coupon
-
Salt Lake Magazine hosts it’s 18th annual Tastemakers event
-
-
Win Dinner and 4 Tickets to the Utah Shakespeare Festival!
-
One Utah store is turning back the clock on fashion
-
Top 20 cities with the worst drivers
-
Ways to celebrate Pioneer Day in Northern Utah
-
Elderly men flee nursing home to attend heavy metal festival
-
-
UHP cracks down on distracted drivers in latest operation
-
‘Be One’: LDS Church celebrates 40-year anniversary of extending priesthood to all worthy males
-
3 Questions with Bob Evans: Kem Gardner talks Days of ’47 Rodeo, the growth of Utah