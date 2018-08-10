‘The Sandlot’ stars play ball with Fox 13 ahead of 25th Anniversary festivities in SLC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Salt Lake City is celebrating 25 years of "The Sandlot" with several events this weekend, and some of the stars stopped by Fox 13 to play a little ball.

Patrick Renna, who played Hamilton Porter, Victor DiMattia, who played Timmy Timmons, and Marty York, who played "Yeah-Yeah", spoke about the movie, its impact, and the 25 year anniversary before playing some ad hoc baseball.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cast members will be at Friday night's Bee's game in Salt Lake City, and the team will be giving away Hamilton Porter bobble heads to fans while supplies last. You can find ticket information for that event here.

The stars of the movie will also be at a showing of the iconic film at the site of the actual sandlot, 1124 Navajo Street in Salt Lake City, Saturday night.

The event features entertainment, autograph opportunities and a Q&A with the cast in addition to the film itself. The movie is at 8:30 p.m. and the field opens at 5:30 p.m., click here for details or to buy tickets.