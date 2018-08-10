The new trend in cheese is eating it like a Parisian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Next time you're about to stand over the sink with your block of cheese, perhaps head out to the Downtown Farmer's Market to still eat your cheese, but do it in style.

The raclette machine is an en trende way to eat gourmet cheeses, such as the raclette cheese from Paris. The machine allows you to warm up the cheese till it's nice and bubbly before cutting it, so it hits your plate hot and sizzling!

While living abroad in France, Utah resident Zara Ahmed fell in love with the cheese and this special way it is served (though Ahmed tells us it's actually a tradition that originated in Switzerland). She and wife Abby Pfunder, who's worked on Utah dairy farms, decided to make a business out of their love of this cheesy trend and created the pop-up eatery and catering company, Raclette Machine.

They use the machine to heat up Alpine and local cheeses before shaving it onto one of their signature sandwiches, a sliced baguette, or even right onto a fork and into my mouth (ok, maybe that last one was just me, during commercial break -Amanda)!

You can find out where this eatery is serving bubbly, savory cheeses near you at raclette-machine.com