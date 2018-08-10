Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessa Munion from Rocksteady Bodyworks teaches us the basics of stretching. They focus on helping their clientele take a holistic approach to whatever ailment they are trying to address within their body & being and Jessa explains that stretching is the key. Jessa teaches Raquel a few stretches that can help prevent injury and increase performance. She also explains that it's important to stretch before and after a workout and that spending a few minutes stretching throughout the day is ideal. In addition to classes focused on stretching, Rocksteady Bodyworks offers yoga classes, training, workshops and community talks as well as sports and deep tissue massage. For more information call 801-277-9166.