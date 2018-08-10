× Springville urges residents to stay indoors as air quality reaches unhealthy level amid wildfire smoke

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Springville City is asking residents to stay indoors and limit outdoor exercise where possible due to unhealthy air.

Springville City posted the advisory Friday afternoon on Facebook, saying air quality is at an unhealthy level due to smoke from wildfires.

Springville also urged residents to sign up for alerts from the city’s emergency alert system, available here.

The warning comes as several wildfires burning in Utah and neighboring states are generating large amounts of smoke.

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality says particulate matter is in the red in Utah County Friday, meaning the air is considered unhealthy. Ozone is in the orange, which is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The forecast anticipates orange air quality in Utah County through the weekend.

Current air quality information for your area is available here.