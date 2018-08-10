This week Rich reviews "The Meg" starring Jason Statham and "BlacKkKlansman" starring John David Washington and Adam Driver. See the videos above for his take on each film.
Rich’s reviews: ‘The Meg’ and ‘BlacKkKlansman’
-
Rich’s Reviews: ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ and ‘The Catcher was a Spy’
-
Rich’s Reviews: ‘Mission Impossible-Fallout’ and ‘Teen Titans Go!’
-
At the Movies: ‘Blindspotting’
-
Rich’s Reviews: ‘Skyscraper’ and ‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor’
-
Rich’s Reviews: ‘Adrift,’ ‘Upgrade’
-
-
At the Movies: ‘Life of the Party’
-
At the Movies: ‘Tully’
-
Obama, Biden now a crime-fighting duo
-
At the Movies: ‘Tag’
-
Rich’s Reviews: ‘Ant-man and the Wasp’ and ‘The Catcher Was a Spy’
-
-
At the Movies: ‘Adrift’
-
Enoch City Police go against Iron County Attorney, say use of force by officer justified
-
At the Movies: ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’