Recipe: Grilled Flatbread with Pesto, Peaches, and Corn

Grilled Flatbread with Pesto, Peaches, and Corn

Ingredients

4 corn cobs, shucked

2 tablespoons butter, melted

4 naan flatbreads

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup fresh herb pesto (recipe follows)

1 cup shredded chicken

8 ounces goat cheese crumbled

4 small (or 2 larger) ripe peaches, pitted and sliced

1 avocado, peeled and sliced

About ½ cup arugula for garnish

½ cup toasted pistachios

Kosher salt

Fresh cracked black pepper

Directions

Preheat your grill on high for 10-15 minutes. Brush each corn cob with melted butter and sprinkle with salt. Place corn directly on grill and cook, turning occasionally until all sides are charred, about 8-10 minutes. When corn is cool enough to handle, cut the kernels off of the cob. Set aside for later.

Brush flatbreads on both sides with olive oil then place directly on hot grill grates. Grill for about 3-4 minutes each side. Remove and prepare for assembly.

Spread about ¼ cup pesto onto each flatbread then top with ¼ cup chicken, 2 ounces goat cheese, slices from 1 peach, ¼ cup of corn kernels, and slices from ¼ avocado. Top each flatbread with a few arugula leaves, 2 tablespoons pistachios, and fresh cracked black pepper.