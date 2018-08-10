× One killed in crash involving UTA bus in Ogden; NB Washington Blvd. closed at 20th Street

OGDEN, Utah — A man was killed in a crash involving a Utah Transit Authority bus in Ogden Friday morning.

The crash occurred in the area of Washington Boulevard and 21st Street in Ogden around 5:30 a.m.

Lt. Brian Eynon of the Ogden Police Department said the initial investigation indicates the driver of a small passenger car traveling southbound veered into oncoming lanes and struck a UTA bus head on.

The driver of the passenger car was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were 15 to 20 people aboard the UTA bus, and police said some aboard had minor complaints but no serious injuries.

Eynon said northbound Washington Boulevard is blocked between 20th and 21st Streets, and they expect that closure to persist until 9 or 10 a.m. as they investigate the scene.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Friday’s fatal crash is at least the fifth fatal incident involving a UTA vehicle to occur this summer.

A woman was hit and killed by TRAX while walking on railroad tracks July 23.

A cyclist was hit and killed while crossing in front of a FrontRunner train July 19.

A pedestrian was hit and killed while crossing in front of a FrontRunner train in American Fork July 13.

A man was hit and killed by a FrontRunner train in Roy on June 16.