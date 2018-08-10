Mountain lion breaks into house, kills homeowner’s cat

BOULDER, Colo. — A Colorado resident walked in on a very unwelcome guest Wednesday night after returning home to find that a mountain lion had managed to slip inside the residence.

Last night, a mountain lion entered a home on Marine St through a screen door, No people were injured but a house cat was killed. Please keep ground level doors and windows closed and locked at night and when you are not home. (This is also good advice for bears and burglars.) pic.twitter.com/cGseNpx2LI — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) August 10, 2018

Police tweeted a photo of the big cat sitting between a couch and coffee table. According to the tweet, the mountain lion entered the Boulder home through a screen door.

The mountain lion made its way around both levels of the home and it took Boulder police and Colorado Parks and Wildlife over an hour to coax the animal out of the home using less lethal force, a statement from Boulder Police and Fire said.

Shortly after midnight, the mountain lion left the front door. Several less lethal rounds were fired to send the mountain lion out of the area.

No people were injured, but the mountain lion did kill the homeowner’s cat, police said.

Police are urging local residents to keep ground level doors and windows closed and locked at night and when they leave.

Wild Aware Utah provides tips for avoiding encounters with potentially dangerous wildlife as well as advice for how to respond should you encounter a wild animal.

See below for their tips regarding encounters with mountain lions, which are also called cougars: