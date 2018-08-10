× Boy hospitalized after incident at camp in Morgan Co.

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — A boy suffered an injury at an LDS church-owned camp in Morgan County Friday.

A dispatcher for Morgan and Weber counties told FOX 13 the address of the emergency is 3755 S Highway 66 – the address of Camp Zarahemla – near Portersville.

Initial reports of the incident indicated the boy had possibly drowned, but a deputy with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the boy was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

FOX 13 is working to confirm additional details.