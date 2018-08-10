Coal Hollow Fire nearly 18K acres; zero containment

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Fire officials are continuing to fight the Coal Hollow Fire in southeastern Utah County, and the latest estimate shows the fire has consumed nearly 18,000 acres.

The lightning-caused fire has burned a total of 17,969 acres, which started around midnight on August 4, has flame lengths exceeding 400 feet. According to Utah Fire Info, the fire has zero containment as of Friday morning.

The fire forced the closure of U.S. Highway 6 for about two hours late Thursday afternoon, but the highway was since reopened, an update from the National Wildlife Coordinating Group said.

NWCG urges drivers to travel carefully and turn on their headlights while driving through the canyon.

Evacuation and pre-evacuation notices have not changed. See the image below to see which areas are under evacuation and pre-evacuation notices.