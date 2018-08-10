Cache County police K9 dies after ingesting Foxtail weeds

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A police K9 serving with Cache County Sheriff’s Office died in surgery this week after inadvertently ingesting Foxtail weeds.

According to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, Storm was a 2-year-old Malinois who joined their K9 team in 2017.

Storm was at a public event Tuesday night with his handler demonstrating skills and abilities, and then Wednesday morning a K9 deputy noticed the dog was acting strangely.

Storm was taken to a veterinarian, who found fluid around Storm’s lungs and chest. The fluid was drained and X-rays were taken. The vet determined Storm had inhaled or ingested Foxtail weeds, and surgery was scheduled to remove them and the infected areas.

Police say Storm died during that surgery.

“Foxtail weeds have barbed seed heads, and they can work themselves into any part of an animal’s body,” the press release states. “The danger with Foxtail are the seeds do not break down once inside the body and can cause massive infection.”

Police say that both veterinarians they consulted say the handler caught the issue in the early stages and were optimistic Storm would recover. They say his death was a very unexpected circumstance.

A memorial service for Storm is being planned.

“We want to thank both Cache Meadow Veterinarian Clinic and Dr. Ravi Seshadri from the Advance Care Clinic in Salt Lake City for their expertise, care, and compassion for Storm, our deputy, and our Office,” the release states.