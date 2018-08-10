Beat the Dog Days of Summer with these Local Treats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They don't call 'em Hot August Nights for no reason! Summer's last few weeks can be brutally hot so blogger Chase, or SLC Foodie (Instagram: @SlcFoodie) rounded up his favorite cool treats from local places. Here's his top three!

Dough Co - Sugar House and South Jordan

Edible cookie dough! Tasty flavors from Oreo Thin Mint to Cake Batter, and of course classic chocolate chip! My favorite is the half baked; cooked cookie dough on the outside, gooey in the middle, topped with ice cream.

Rising Bun - Lehi

Hong Kind Style waffles, I like the original the best. It has coconut ice cream, fresh mango, and coconut macarooon crumble.

Thirst Drinks - Salt Lake City and Vivint Smart Home Arena

Thirst makes some of my favorite treats; there's a few they are know for in addition to their specialty drinks! Try a pink-frosted sugar cookie, or my favorite: The Scotcheroo - crispy peanut butter bars spread with chocolate and butterscotch.

For even more ideas on treats, breakfast, lunch or dinner around the valley, follow Chase on Instagram here.